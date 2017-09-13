NXT Looks Back At Asuka’s Career, Johnny Gargano Will Prove ‘Lightning Strikes Twice’ (Videos)

Empress Of Tomorrow NXT aired the above video, looking back at Asuka’s career with the brand. As seen this week on RAW, Asuka is moving to ‘Team Red’ when she is healed up from her collarbone injury: Related: WWE Confirms Asuka’s Main Roster Debut On RAW (Video) Johnny Lightning The following video features Johnny Gargano talking about his win over Riddick Moss, and his challenge from Moss’ partner Tino Sabbatelli for next week. Gargano says he knows they like to talk a lot and want to call him DIY’s ‘weak link’, but Gargano says he’ll prove his win was not a fluke like Sabbatelli claimed: Related: NXT Results (9/13) Pete Dunne Defends The United Kingdom Title, And More!