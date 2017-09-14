Adam Cole & reDRagon Stable Gets A Name, Attendance For WWE RAW & SD Live This Week, Preview Tonight’s Episode Of GFW Impact Wrestling

Adam Cole & reDRagon Stable Gets A Name

Adam Cole tweeted the following out yesterday ahead of last night’s episode of NXT announcing that his stable with Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reily will be known as Undisputed.

He tweeted out the announcement along with the trios new shirt which is available now:

This is a correction from a story we ran yesterday based solely off the announcement of the shirt. We interpreted it to mean the name of their stable is The Undisputed Era. Following Cole’s tweet it does appear the trio will just be known as Undisputed. Apologies for the confusion.

Attendance For WWE RAW & SD Live This Week

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer is reporting that, despite Roman Reigns’ line about ticket sales booming with him in a main event spot, RAW this week drew 7,000 people in a building that can hold 18,000 at capacity for hockey games.

Smackdown Live did not do any better as they presented the return of Vince McMahon, three title matches and the Mae Young Classic final for a crowd of 4,000.

Preview GFW Impact Wrestling Tonight

