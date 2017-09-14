Original Plan For Mae Young Classic Finals, Updates On Signings Coming Out Of Mae Young Classic

Original Plan For Mae Young Classic Finals The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the original plan for the Mae Young Classic final match was for Kairi Sane to defeat Toni Storm, instead of Shayna Baszler. WWE decided to have Baszler in the final match to do an angle with the WWE vs. UFC Horsewomen. Recently WWE made the decision to do the angle at a later date. Apparently there was also talk about the final match being for the vacant NXT Women’s Title. WWE has decided to save the title match for Takeover: Houston instead. Sane is expected to either face Ember Moon or be part of a multi-person match on November 18th. Related: WWE Crowns Winner Of The Inaugural Mae Young Classic (Photos / Video) Updates On Signings Coming Out Of Mae Young Classic The Observer also gave the following updates on the WWE contractual status of many of the women involved in the Mae Young Classic as well: The following talents have signed: Kairi Sane Vanessa Borne Zeda Sarah Logan Xia Li Rhea Ripley Abby Laith Kavita Devi Dakota Kai Bianca Belair Sage Beckett Lacey Evans Taynara Conti Reina Gonzalez.

Shayna Baszler’s signing hasn’t been confirmed but she is not being advertised for any future indie shows

The belief is that WWE is interested in Piper Niven because they brought her to Las Vegas (she was reportedly flown in from Japan) for the finals

Like Piper Niven, Mercedes Martinez was also brought to the finals which is a sign the company is interested in her despite her being 37 years old

Candice LeRae was also at the finals and the belief is she has a very good chance of being signed.

Toni Storm hasn’t been signed but it’s expected that she’ll get an offer and her age (only 21) will increase her chances

Tessa Blanchard wasn’t at the finals and hasn’t been signed yet despite her abilities and name

While the remaining women could still be signed, their chances seem to be less likely