Original Plan For Mae Young Classic Finals, Updates On Signings Coming Out Of Mae Young Classic

Original Plan For Mae Young Classic Finals
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the original plan for the Mae Young Classic final match was for Kairi Sane to defeat Toni Storm, instead of Shayna Baszler.
WWE decided to have Baszler in the final match to do an angle with the WWE vs. UFC Horsewomen. Recently WWE made the decision to do the angle at a later date.
Apparently there was also talk about the final match being for the vacant NXT Women’s Title. WWE has decided to save the title match for Takeover: Houston instead.
Sane is expected to either face Ember Moon or be part of a multi-person match on November 18th.
Updates On Signings Coming Out Of Mae Young Classic
The Observer also gave the following updates on the WWE contractual status of many of the women involved in the Mae Young Classic as well:
