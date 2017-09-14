Tag Team Rumored To Return & Feud w/ Breezango, Mick Foley Announces He’s Taking Social Media Break

Tag Team Rumored To Return & Feud w/ Breezango

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that it’s possible that Primo and Epico will be revealed as the tag team that has been attacking Breezango.

Primo has been out of action since June due to a knee injury and is expected back imminently.

The original plan for the mystery was for Luke Harper and Erick Rowan to be behind the attacks but the angle never materialized.

Related: Breezango Places Drew Gulak Under Arrest (Video)

Mick Foley Announces He’s Taking Social Media Break

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has posted the following on his official Facebook page announcing that he is taking a short break from social media so that he can focus on his post-surgery recovery and some writing:



Related: Mick Foley Confirms Book Tour Following Surgery