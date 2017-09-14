Eric Bischoff Calls John Gaburick ‘A Fraud’; Claims Scott D’Amore Has Invested ‘Around 300k’ In GFW

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released, for free, yesterday morning! You can find a portion of Eric’s lengthy comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On “Big” John Gaburick as part of the GFW creative team: EB: “Big John” Gaburick. You mean that fat bastard? How about we take out “Big John” and replace it with “Fat Bastard” Gaburick. He is a tub of goo. He is a fraud. He has been able to kind of stay under the radar and not catch heat for some of the stupid sh*t that he’s done. He is such a fraud. He’s a con. On Scott D’Amore as part of the GFW creative team: EB: Let’s talk about Scott D’Amore. Scott D’Amore is there because Jeff Jarrett borrowed around $300k, somewhere around there, to launch GFW. Jeff Jarrett brought Scott D’Amore into GFW/TNA or whatever the hell it is called now because of that relationship. Scott D’Amore is just there because he invested a bunch of money trying to launch GFW which is nothing more than some press releases and some sh*t they shot in Vegas. That’s why Scott D’Amore is there. Eric goes into much more vivid detail about his thoughts on the current GFW creative and financial turmoil at the moment in the full episode which is embedded at the top of this post. Eric Bischoff Breaks Down The Pros & Cons Of John Cena’s Drug Test Failure Shot At Roman Reigns On RAW

On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing some of the past week’s top pro wrestling news stories. Including: John Cena calling out Roman Reigns’ previous WWE Wellness Policy violation

Jeff Jarrett being released as the Chief Creative Officer of GFW

Reports that GFW is “hemorrhaging funds” and looking to sell the company

GFW’s new creative team

Alberto el Patron returning to GFW for Bound For Glory

GFW VP of Production Kevin Sullivan’s tweets trying to discredit Justin Barrasso

AJ Styles appearing at the NWA Wildside Reunion show over the weekend

WWN Live running a paid seminar and offering an extra role in NXT to one participant This episode’s “This Week In Bischoff History” features Eric taking a look back at his September 10, 1999 WCW “firing” and many of the rumors surrounding it. Nick wraps up the show by asking Eric a variety of questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag. Some of the topics discussed include: Some of Eric’s favorite and least favorite outdoor venues to run

What wrestler made Eric a fan as a kid

Eric’s favorite memory of Roddy Piper

The backstage atmosphere when Sullivan found out Benoit was sleeping with Woman

If Eric ever considered bringing Tully Blanchard in when he was in charge of WCW

Who the biggest WCW disappointment was

If pro wrestling has taken a turn for the worst following the Monday Night War

What he thought of the Matt Hardy-Lita-Edge love triangle Here is the full audio from the GFW Media Call that is referenced in this episode:



