On being considered for the WCW President position alongside Eric Bischoff: TS: I don't think I interviewed for it. There were three of us and I just sent in a proposal on paper. Keith Mitchell did as well. I remember thinking, "I don't really want this job." Remember, we are talking about the early-90s and I thought we were one step in the grave. I was thinking, "I don't want to have this on me." Eric met with Bill Shaw and I remember Bill Shaw vividly saying to me over the telephone, "I thought you were going to apply for this job but I haven't seen anything from you yet." I quickly put together maybe a three page proposal which is nothing like what Eric did. Eric was always talking to me about his ideas for the business and he was gung-ho about it. There was no question Eric was going to get the job. On the Mae Young Classic final: TS: I watched the final match and I thought Shayna Baszler is as tough as they come. I thought she did a great job selling that elbow drop. I know she had some rib problems but she didn't oversell it, she sold it perfectly. I liked it a lot. On if he thinks Kevin Owens busted Vince McMahon open "the hard way" with his headbutt: TS: I think he legitimately split him open. Knowing Vince, I haven't worked with him since 1990, but I have a feeling that when they shook hands and got close to each other there I think Vince told him to, "Lay it in." I really do. I think Vince told him to.

Being considered for the WCW President position that went to Eric Bischoff

Whether he is getting the itch to return to doing pro wrestling commentary full-time

Returning to the booth alongside Rich Bocchini at MLW One-Shot

The Mae Young Classic

GFW’s current creative and financial turmoil

Vince McMahon’s bloody headbutt from Kevin Owens

His advice for play-by-play broadcasters

