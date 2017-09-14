On being considered for the WCW President position alongside Eric Bischoff:
TS: I don’t think I interviewed for it. There were three of us and I just sent in a proposal on paper. Keith Mitchell did as well. I remember thinking, “I don’t really want this job.” Remember, we are talking about the early-90s and I thought we were one step in the grave. I was thinking, “I don’t want to have this on me.” Eric met with Bill Shaw and I remember Bill Shaw vividly saying to me over the telephone, “I thought you were going to apply for this job but I haven’t seen anything from you yet.” I quickly put together maybe a three page proposal which is nothing like what Eric did. Eric was always talking to me about his ideas for the business and he was gung-ho about it. There was no question Eric was going to get the job.
On the Mae Young Classic final:
TS: I watched the final match and I thought Shayna Baszler is as tough as they come. I thought she did a great job selling that elbow drop. I know she had some rib problems but she didn’t oversell it, she sold it perfectly. I liked it a lot.
TS: I think he legitimately split him open. Knowing Vince, I haven’t worked with him since 1990, but I have a feeling that when they shook hands and got close to each other there I think Vince told him to, “Lay it in.” I really do. I think Vince told him to.