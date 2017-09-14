Smackdown Live Draws Highest Ratings, Was It Enough To Beat WWE RAW?

This week’s SmackDown Live drew 2.754 million viewers. In comparison to last week, it is up over 6 percent and is one of the best rated shows since April. Sin City Smackdown was heavily promoted, with three championship matches and the return of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. This is his first appearance on Smackdown in over four years.

Smackdown Live lost the ratings war to WWE RAW on Monday, as that show drew 2.9 million viewers.

SmackDown was #2 in viewership for this week, only losing out to Tucker Carlson. In case you were curious, WWE Smackdown Live has only hit over 3 million viewers once in the 2017 calendar year, which was an April 11th show.