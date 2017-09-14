Shelton Benjamin Discusses His Time Away From WWE, Unexpected Person Giving Him Advice Before Returning

Former WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion Shelton Benjamin, who returned to Smackdown Live last month, sat down with WWE.com to give an exclusive on his life after WWE and his impending return to the company.
READ MORE: SMACKDOWN LIVE RATINGS RISE WITH THE RETURN OF VINCE MCMAHON
On what he did when he left WWE:
On who he talked to when wanting to return to WWE:
Benjamin also discusses working in Japan, his injury before he promoted return and more on WWE.com
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?