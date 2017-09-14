Backstage News On Plans for Rusev, The New Day Pay Homage to Shawn Michaels (Photo), The Miz Breaks IC Title Record

Backstage News On Plans for Rusev Since Rusev has returned from injury, the two major feuds he has been involved with were against John Cena and Randy Orton, losing both matches at the respective pay-pay-views. At SummerSlam, he lost in quick fashion to Orton despite attacking him before the bell. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are plans to continue his feud with Orton heading into the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The New Day Pay Homage to Shawn Michaels As seen on SmackDown Live, The New Day commenced their fourth tag team title reign by defeating The Usos in a “Sin City Street Fight.” Following the match, the Usos were a part of a photo shoot, and paid homage to Shawn Michaels. You can view the photo below. 4 TIME CHAMPS!!!!!!!! @WWE Paying homage to @ShawnMichaels with this one 😉 pic.twitter.com/KYcdiydNnd — Austin Creed 👍🏾 (@XavierWoodsPhD) September 13, 2017 The Miz Breaks IC Title Record Today, The Miz officially broke the record held by the Honky Tonk Man of being the third longest Intercontinental Champion of all time, collectively. The Miz has now held the title for a total of 455 days, and is 87 days from breaking the second place record of Pedro Morales.