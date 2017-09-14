Latest On If Toni Storm Has Signed with WWE, Mick Foley Gives Post-Surgery Update, The New Day Gives Out Full Scholarship (Video)

Latest On If Toni Storm Has Signed with WWE At only 21, Mae Young Classic competitor Toni Storm showed a great deal of promise, and was heavily praised by both Jim Ross and Lita. Making it all the way to the semi-finals before losing to Kairi Sane, many felt that she was on the road to signing with WWE. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Toni Storm has yet to sign with WWE. However, since her showing in the tournament was so positive, that status may change sooner than later. Mick Foley Gives Post-Surgery Update Mick Foley was recently interviewed by FM96 London to give an update post-surgery. Foley discussed how the surgery was painful, and how he lobbied for a quick discharge from the hospital. You can hear the full interview below. The New Day Gives Out Full Scholarship During their appearance at a WWE Live event in Honolulu, HI, The New Day handed out a full Hawaii football scholarship to a fan attending the show. You can view the video below. The POWER of POSITIVITY was felt all over #WWEHonolulu as #TheNewDay, @NickRolovich & @hawaiifootball granted one lucky fan a scholarship! pic.twitter.com/0uH3aad9lQ — WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2017