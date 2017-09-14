US Title Match Officially Confirmed For WWE Smackdown Live, Reaction To Kevin Owens’ Shocking Attack On Mr. McMahon (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

WWE has officially confirmed Baron Corbin will challenge AJ Styles this week on WWE Smackdown Live for the United States Championship.

Although it was not confirmed at the time, Corbin claimed he would take this week’s spot in Styles’ US Open Challenge after attacking him and Tye Dillinger. Cathy Kelley is featured in the following video previewing the title match:

Why Owens Why

On a related note, Kelley is featured in another WWE news bulletin, with a look back at the reaction to Kevin Owens’ vicious attack on Mr. McMahon at the conclusion of this week’s Smackdown: