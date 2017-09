WWE.com posted the following preview for this week’s WWE Flashback Friday on WWE Network; this week’s collection will feature career highlights from Goldberg’s career:

Step back in time and relive some of the most exciting matches and moments during WWE Flashback Fridays on the award-winning WWE Network. Tomorrow, catch 20 Years of Goldberg at 3/2 C.

20 Years of Goldberg

In September of 1997, Bill Goldberg competed in the squared circle for the very first time on WCW Monday Nitro. This victory began an unprecedented winning streak and led to championship opportunities in both WCW and WWE. Now, 20 years after his impressive debut, join the WWE Universe in looking back at some of the greatest moments and achievements of the man they call Goldberg.

Featured Moments

WCW Monday Nitro, Episode #106 – Sept. 22, 1997

Goldberg makes his WCW in-ring debut in a match against Hugh Morrus

WCW Monday Nitro, Episode #109 – Oct. 13, 1997

Goldberg wins his second match to begin his streak

WCW Monday Nitro, Episode #136 – Apr. 20, 1998

Goldberg defeats Raven to become United States Champion

WCW Monday Nitro, Episode #147 – July 6, 1998

Goldberg competes in two matches, featuring a United States Title defense and a World Title victory

Raw, Episode #514 – March 31, 2003

Goldberg makes his first appearance on Monday Night Raw

Unforgiven 2003 – Sept. 21, 2003

Goldberg defeats Triple H to become World Champion for the first time in WWE

WrestleMania XX – March 14, 2004

In his first WrestleMania match, Goldberg faces Brock Lesnar

The Monday Night War: Who’s Next?

This WWE Network Original chronicles the rise of Goldberg

Raw, Episode #1221 – Oct. 17, 2016

Goldberg makes his return to Raw to challenge Brock Lesnar

Fastlane 2017 – March 5, 2017

Goldberg defeats Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship

WCW Monday Nitro Top 10

DDP hosts a special countdown, as we take a trip down memory lane and relive the Top 10 moments in the history of WCW Monday Nitro

In Your House 10: Mind Games – Sept. 22, 1996

In addition to it being 20 years since Goldberg’s in-ring debut, it is also 21 years since Mark Henry’s in-ring debut at this WWE pay-per-view event