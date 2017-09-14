Titus O’Neil On If He’s Adjusted To Being A Manager, What Drives Him, Entertainment Relying Too Much On Stereotypes

Titus O’Neil recently spoke with Bill Hanstock and Brandon Stroud for Uproxx; you can read a few highlights below, and the full interview is featured on Episode 4 of the With Spandex podcast:
Titus O’Neil on if he’s gotten used to being in a managerial role after being an in-ring competitor:
Titus comments on what drives him to be a better person:
Titus comments on how wrestling and entertainment plays too much on stereotypes, but says it’s gotten better:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?