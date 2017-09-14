This Week’s WWE RAW Viewership, Emma’s Emotional Return Home To Australia (Video)

WWE RAW

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE RAW brought in 2.903 million viewers, which is down from 2.932 million last week. This week’s show featured an hourly breakdown of 3.022 million viewers in the first hour, 2.987 million viewers in the second hour, and 2.699 million viewers in the final hour.

WWE RAW ranked third on the night in overall viewership as well as in the 18-49 demographic. As noted earlier this week, Nielsen’s viewership numbers were delayed this week due to their Data Center shutting down due to Hurricane Irma. Click here to check out Smackdown’s viewership for the week.

#WelcomeHomeEmma

The following video features Emma’s emotional return home to Melbourne, Australia during WWE’s current live event tour overseas. Emma talks about how much it means to her to compete in front of her hometown fans after missing last year’s tour: