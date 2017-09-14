NXT TV Taping Notes: Adam Cole’s Debut Match, Kairi Sane In Action, Major Title Match, More *Spoilers*

Tonight’s NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw Triple H thank the crowd for coming out to support them, and talked about Florida getting through a tough week with Hurricane Irma.

Adam Cole (Bay Bay!) made his official in-ring debut, competing against and defeating Sanity’s Eric Young.

Additionally, Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane was also in action at tonight’s tapings, and the ‘Pirate Princess’ defeated Aliyah.

Tonight’s tapings also featured Drew McIntyre successfully defending his title against Roderick Strong.

As noted earlier, Lio Rush also made his NXT debut, and TM-61 also returned to the ring for the first time since January. Check out photos from tonight’s tapings below:

