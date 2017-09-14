Update On The NXT Women’s Championship Match At Takeover: Houston, Mae Young Classic Competitor Debuts *Spoilers*

As noted, Triple H announced Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane would challenge for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover: Houston.

Additionally, Pro Wrestling Sheet’s James McKenna noted the title match was being discussed as a multi-women title match, and tonight’s TV tapings confirmed a Fatal 4 Way match would determine the next champion. In addition to Sane, Peyton Royce and Ember Moon have qualified for the match, with each winning qualifying matches at tonight’s tapings.

Royce won a triple threat at tonight’s tapings, defeating Nikki Cross and Liv Morgan after Mae Young Classic competitor Taynara Conti distracted Nikki Cross to cost her the win. Conti then appeared to join the new Undisputed faction consisting of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly.

Ember Moon defeated Ruby Riot and Sonya Deville in the second triple threat qualifier. The final entrant into the match will be determined at the next set of NXT TV tapings on October 4th.