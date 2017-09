NXT tag team The Street Profits recently spoke with Byron Saxton for WWE.com; you can read a few highlights below: Montez Ford describes who the Street Profits are as a team: The Street Profits are for the culture. Dawkins and I represent everything now and current. We are two men with similar backgrounds who have faced hardship and troubled upbringings at times because of the environment that we lived in. We are just showing people that we made it. We’re also trying to spread the message that with hard work, direction and perseverance, you can make it, just like us. Angelo Dawkins explains how the team came together: Well Tez [Montez] and I already knew each other before he came to NXT. Tez is from Chicago, and I went to Harper College, which is near Chicago, so we have always had that chemistry right off the bat. Me being at NXT for a while and him still being fairly new led to us talking about teaming up and seeing how this move would be super beneficial for us both. That’s how we decided to start teaming. The Street Profits on what they enjoy outside of the ring, when they like to celebrate: DAWKINS: We just like to sit back and chill. We could be watching football, basketball, going out with friends, etc. Tez likes to shop a lot, but me on the other hand, I like to stay home and play my PS4. I’m a big fan of taking naps as well. FORD: We will also find a reason to celebrate anything. It could be his neighbor’s best friend’s dog’s breeder’s wedding planner’s anniversary and we would go out and celebrate that. We try to celebrate everything ’cause there was a time when we didn’t have everything, so now is that time to celebrate. What should fans take away from the in-ring style of The Street Profits? FORD: One thing they should take away is our unpredictability. No one, including us, knows what we are going to do next. Just like both of our backgrounds, we’ve had to adjust and find a way to make it and survive along the way. Our in-ring style is no different. DAWKINS: Swag family. I mean it says it in our song. By swag, I mean our personalities and the way we present ourselves, which is different from any other team in NXT. People should also take away that our future is all about winning championships, or as I like to call it, the chip. We want that big gold to wrap around our waists.