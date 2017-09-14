Indy Star Mr 450 Cleared Of Domestic Violence Charges

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Mr 450 (John Yurnet) has been cleared of charges in his domestic violence case involving a Wrestlemania 33 weekend incident in Orlando with his (now ex-) girlfriend. A representative for the Orlando Police Department has confirmed no charges were brought on anyone involved in the alleged incident, and called the case unfounded due to a lack of evidence proving the incident happened. Yurnet was accused of choking his girlfriend at the time, Lindsay Snow, and Yurnet’s lawyer argued the incident was a verbal debate, but it never got physical, and multiple witnesses could support those claims. The incident recently came up again after an online argument involving WWE star Mustafa Ali, and later involved Snow, Yurnet (who now goes as Mecha Wolf), Shannon Moore and Moore’s ex-wife and WWE costume designer Julie Youngberg. Related: Mr 450 Speaks Out Against Domestic Violence Claims, Accuses Shannon Moore Of Cheating With His Girlfriend & Beating Ex-Wife; Moore Responds Yurnet spoke out after Ali ripped on him for past incidents including faking an injury, stealing moves and the alleged domestic incident, and denied the assault happened. He also went on to explain his side of the story and also claimed he found out Snow had been cheating on him with Moore, who are now apparently dating and opening up a tattoo studio together.