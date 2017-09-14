NXT TV Taping Results From 9/14 – Content Scheduled To Air September & October *Spoilers*

Source: Jacob Cohen

The following results are tonight’s NXT TV taping results that took place at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Tonight’s content will air over the next several weeks of September and October:

TM61 defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler

– dark match

Triple H came out to the stage and thanked the fans for coming out to the tapings after a tough week in Florida with Hurricane Irma, and says Orlando is their home too

William Regal announced the NXT Women’s Championship would be decided in a Fatal 4 Way match at NXT Takeover: Houston. Kairi Sane was already confirmed as the first competitor after winning the Mae Young Classic, and the other 3 competitors would be decided over the next few weeks.

Sanity comes out and cuts a promo with Eric Young calling out The Undisputed Era (Cole, Fish, O’Reilly), saying chaos is the only thing that matters. EY threatens to take Adam Cole to the edge of sanity tonight.

Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan

– Sullivan beat Oney down after the bell but Danny Burch ran out for the save

Heavy Machinery defeated two unknown opponents

Liv Morgan defeated Vanessa Borne

Kassius Ohno defeated Fabian Aichner

Adam Cole defeated Eric Young

– Cole won with a flying knee. It was confirmed that Cole, O’Reilly, and Fish would collectively be known as The Undisputed Era