Triple H Thanks Orlando Fans For Post-Irma NXT Taping (Video), NBA Legend Visits Ric Flair In The Hospital

Triple H Thanks Orlando Fans For Post-Irma NXT Taping

WWE has released the following video on-line from this week’s NXT tapings featuring Triple H thanking the Orlando fans for braving the post-Irma devastation to attend the taping:

NBA Legend Visits Ric Flair In The Hospital

Ric Flair has shared the following photo on Twitter featuring NBA legend Charles Barkley visiting Ric Flair in the hospital while he recovers from his recent health scare: