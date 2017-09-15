The Rock Presents ‘Men Of The Olympia’ (Video), What Was Your Favorite WWE Network Tournament?, Milestone Teddy Long Birthday

The Rock Presents ‘Men Of The Olympia’

The Rock has released the latest documentary short, in a series, covering this weekend’s Olympia bodybuilding competition via his YouTube channel.

This installment looks at the men who compete in the Olympia. You can view it in the player below:

Related: The Rock Presents ‘Women Of The Olympia’ (Video)

What Was Your Favorite WWE Network Tournament?

WWE.com is currently running a poll asking fans, “What was your favorite original WWE Network tournament?”

Here are the current results:

43 %- Cruiserweight Classic

37 %- Mae Young Classic

Mae Young Classic 20 %- WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament You can view the poll and cast your own vote by clicking HERE

Milestone Teddy Long Birthday

Holla Holla Playas! Today is the 70th birthday of former Smackdown General Manager, referee and manager Teddy Long.

Happy birthday Teddy!