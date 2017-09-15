MLW360° Ricochet v Strickland Ch 4: Inspirations (Video), The Revival’s Dash Wilder On Main Event Tonight

Nick Hausman
Photo Credit: Shane Strickland

MLW360° Ricochet v Strickland Chapter 4: Inspirations

Last night WZ’s Facebook page released the forth chapter in the MLW360° series looking at the MLW One-Shot main event participants, Ricochet and Shane Strickland:

UFC’s “Filthy” Top Lawlor vs Jeff Cobb Announced for MLW ‘One Shot’ in October, Both Men Comment

MLW’s Alex Greenfield will be the special co-host today on WrestleZone Radio’s WZ Daily. You can listen to yesterday’s episode of WZ Daily featuring MLW’s Tony Schiavone in the embedded player below:

The Revival’s Dash Wilder On Main Event Tonight

The following matches will be airing on tonight’s episode of WWE Main Event on the WWE Network:

  • Rhyno vs. The Revival’s Dash Wilder
  • Cruiserweight Six Man Tag Team: Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik & Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari & Noam Dar

