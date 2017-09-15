Why Did Braun Lay Out Cena On RAW?

John Cena is not scheduled for RAW next week because he will be in China this weekend for a Smackdown Live event in Shenzen.

The angle on this past Monday’s RAW featuring Braun Strowman slamming John Cena on the steel steps appears to have been done as a way to write off Cena for this coming Monday’s RAW.

Related: John Cena Jokes About iPhone’s New Face Recognition

Scott Armstrong Inducted Into Alabama Pro Wrestling HOF

WWE Referee Scott Armstrong tweeted the following out yesterday noting he has been inducted into the Alabama Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame:

THANK U to the state of Alabama for the honor…truly humbled!!! #AlabamaHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/KG3NG8UnjQ — Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) September 15, 2017

Congrats Scott! Deserved!

Sydney 5-Way Women’s Title Match

WWE has shared the following photo/video gallery on their Instagram page featuring the WWE RAW women making their way to the ring for the 5-Way WWE RAW Women’s Championship match: