SD Live Star Possibly Injured, Why New Day Is A Nod To Old School Wrestling

Several fan reports from the SmackDown Live event in Honolulu note Kofi Kingston limping and being helped to the back after his tag match. The tour continues on to Japan, so it we’ll keep an eye out for any news on the severity of an injury, if there even is one.

My latest column for upgruv.com, a site for trending news and topics, is all about the New Day. Here’s an excerpt:

Since forming in the second half of 2014, the trio consisting of Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods has been steadily featured on television. In today’s landscape of short attention spans and expanded programming, three years is an eternity for any gimmick.

This act should have gotten old by now. It’s a credit to the chemistry between and individual talents of the three men that WWE still believes The New Day should hold tag team titles.

The New Day certainly didn’t hold the best hand upon its start.

Fan perception was originally negative. The New Day was said to be merely an updated Nation of Domination or Brother Love.

The New Day took off anyway.

The trio maximized every television minute. It worked up catch phrases, worked on dance moves and worked in facial expressions, unicorns and musical instruments.

And cereal!

The New Day will try anything. They are a throwback to another day.

Lamented by many within wrestling is the freedom performers once had to develop characters. The industry has transformed from territories where working in front of familiar crowds required risks taken for the pursuit of remaining fresh. Now, promos are scripted, television segments are story-boarded and live shows often lack liveliness.

Not for The New Day.

Not without notice, The New Day’s championship ring truer with the wrestling Old School. It was tag team from two decades ago, Demolition, that The New Day bested with a championship reign of 483 days.