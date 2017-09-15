Rumored SD Live Plans For Rusev, Corbin’s US Title Shot, Bayley Wants To Headline WM35, Colons Return Update & WWE Ratings Increase

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!

The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon EST via WrestleZone Radio on iTunes or WZ’s channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features MLW One-Shot’s Alex Greenfield as his co-host.

The pro wrestling news topics from the last twenty-four hours that Nick & Kevin discuss include:

The most recent NXT Tapings

Rumored plans for Rusev on Smackdown Live

Baron Corbin getting a shot at the US Title next week

Bayley wanting to headline WrestleMania 35

Potential new feud for Breezango

RAW and Smackdown Live seeing ratings increases despite competition

Today’s episode also features a backstage interview from Viva La Rasslin’ 2 with “Alter Boy” Alex Ohlson!

Related: WZ Partners w/ MLW One-Shot To Present Special Co-Hosts On WZ Daily; Full WZ-IRW September Schedule

You can find all of the pro wrestling audio we’ve already released via WrestleZone Radio on iTunes of in the embedded audio players below:













