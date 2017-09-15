Braun Strowman Or Kevin Owens: Who Had The Bigger Week In WWE?

This video debates who had the bigger week in WWE, Braun Strowman or Kevin Owens?

Josh Isenberg: I’m always going to enjoy what Kevin Owens has to say and his heel tactics. But if you look at the grand scheme of things where both are positioned, yes Owens feuding with McMahon’s but Braun Strowman has made bigger leap in a short period of time. Braun Strowman is the guy. If WWE wants to find the next Lesnar the next major star you have to go with Braun Strowman and him having the edge this week.

