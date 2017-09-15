Kenny King Talks Upcoming ROH TV Title Shot vs KUSHIDA, Who In ROH Watched The Bachelorette?, Dubs New WWE Stable ‘NXT Of Honor’, More

Happy Friday of Honor! Every Friday WrestleZone and Ring of Honor like to treat pro wrestling fans to some exclusive ROH content! Today WZ is happy to present an interview with ROH star Kenny King as well as a special Death Before Dishonor preview video. Kenny’s interview was released just now via WrestleZone Radio and can be listened to at the top of this post. You can find some transcribed comments from Kenny as well the Death Before Dishonor preview below. Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes On his upcoming match with KUSHIDA at Death Before Dishonor (9/22) in his hometown of Las Vegas: KK: My mind has just been obsessed with preparation. I’ve been watching film and making sure my cardio is on point so I can chase a very fast KUSHIDA around the ring. I knew when I was on The Bachelorette that I wanted to re-focus on wrestling and make the rest of this year about that. Really showing people what I can do. When you focus on something you set a goal. Before I knew it I had won a number one contender match. Then the next thing I knew I was standing across from KUSHIDA and, with the way things have played out, now I get home court advantage for my “championship game” if you will. I feel like 2017’s Parker Lewis, if you catch that reference. On the new stable in NXT made up of former ROH stars: KK: I think that they are finally getting away from the idea that they created wrestling and only good wrestlers come from their system. If we can be honest, I’ve been calling it “NXT of Honor” for a long time now. It’s been that way. Their recruiting process has changed and you can tell they are now looking for guys who have made it and have been mastering their craft all over the world for years. If you can get yourself over now that’s all they care about. On the ROH locker room reaction to his run on The Bachelorette: KK: A lot of the guys had to watch it because a lot of their wives were making them watch it (laughs). They were like, “Your friends on it, you have to watch it!” I know The Young Bucks had a lot of questions. They’d come up and say, “I’ve got a list of questions from my wife.” I was like, “Well, I can answer this one and this one and this one but I can’t answer that one.” I know The Bucks, Frankie and definitely Christopher Daniels‘ with his wife and daughter. They are big into The Bachelorette and I know he was along for the ride as well. In the full interview Kenny discusses: His run on this past season of The Bachelorette

The Rebellion being forced to disband

The Bullet Club crashing his last match against KUSHIDA

Getting his ROH TV Title rematch against KUSHIDA at Death Before Dishonor

If he feels more pressure that the match is happening in his hometown of Las Vegas

Punishment Martinez recent match with Flip Gordan

The future stars of ROH

WWE’s new stable of former ROH talent

