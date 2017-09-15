WWE Superstars Reveal Their Phobias, Roman Reigns Spears Strowman Through Table (Video), New Day Appearing On ‘Adam Ruins Everything’

WWE Superstars Reveal Their Phobias

WWE.com posted an article of WWE superstars Jeff Hardy, Nikki Bella, Rhyno, Sasha Banks, Karl Anderson, Renee Young, Heath Slater, and Curt Hawkins revealing their phobias. Some included snakes, scary movies, being in front of a big audience, and elevators. You can read the full list here.

Roman Reigns Spears Strowman Through Table

This weekend, WWE appears in Sydney, Australia for Live events. In one of the main event matches, Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman after spearing him through a table. You can view the match ending below.

New Day Appearing On ‘Adam Ruins Everything’

Next week, SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions The New Day will be appearing on the TruTV hit series Adam Ruins Everything. The subject includes Adam ruining Mount Rushmore and other vacation spots. You can view a sneak peak below.