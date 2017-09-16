WWE Sydney Live Event Results (9/15): Three Championships Defended, Roman Reigns Battles Braun Strowman & More! (Photos)

Harry Kettle
sydney

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

WWE Sydney Live Event Results

September 15th, 2017

Sydney, Australia

Results courtesy of PWInsider

WWE are Down Under this weekend, and last night they put on a great house show in Sydney that was headlined, as always, by Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman.

The Hardy Boyz defeated Cesaro & Sheamus

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa & Enzo Amore to retain Cruiserweight Championship

Jason Jordan won a battle royal to earn IC Title shot later in the night

Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

Alexa Bliss defeated Emma, Mickie James, Nia Jax & Sasha backs to retain Raw Women’s Championship

The Miz defeated Jason Jordan to retain Intercontinental Championship

Jason Jordan, R-Truth & Dean Ambrose defeated The Miztourage

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a street fight

