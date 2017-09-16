WWE Highlights Notable McMahon Family Assaults, Chris Jericho Reveals Plans For His Own Personal Cruise (Videos)

WWE Highlights Notable McMahon Family Assaults (Video) In the wake of Kevin Owens’ violent attack on WWE chairman Vince McMahon, WWE has decided to remind fans of all the other times in which members of that family have taken a beating. The video, which may be considered quite satisfying for some, proves that whilst they may reign supreme sometimes, the McMahons do get some comeuppance every now and again.

Chris Jericho Reveals Plans For His Own Personal Cruise (Video) WWE superstar Chris Jericho has unveiled plans for the ‘Rock ‘N Wrestling Rager At Sea’, which has been described as a cruise which includes rock ‘n roll, wrestling and comedy. If you want to know more about the cruise, click here. I’m proud to finally announce Chris Jericho’s #RockNWrestlingRager At Sea! For all info and details go to chrisjerichocruise.com NOW! It’s gonna be the VACATION OF A LIFETIME! @jericho_cruise A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:42am PDT