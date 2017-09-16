AJ Styles Wears A Mask During Recent WWE Live Event (Photo), Next Episode Of Raw Talk Announced

AJ Styles Wears A Mask During Recent WWE Live Event (Photo) In a fresh change of pace, AJ Styles decided to wear a mask to the ring prior to his live event match this weekend against Kevin Owens. The mask seemed to be similar to the Bullet Club one he used to wear periodically over in New Japan, which may just have been a little treat for the Japanese fans in Osaka. あまりにも甘い. #WWEOsaka pic.twitter.com/VekM15194X — Real Shooter. (@TooPhenomenal) September 16, 2017 Next Episode Of Raw Talk Announced The next episode of Raw Talk has been officially confirmed for September 24th, just moments after the red brand’s No Mercy pay per view goes off the air. The decision to keep Raw Talk on the air will certainly be a controversial one, given that the always popular Talking Smack was recently cancelled.