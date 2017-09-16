WWE Brisbane Live Event Results (9/16): Roman Reigns Wages War With Braun Strowman, Sydney Rematches & More! (Photos)

Harry Kettle
brisbane

(Photo by Lukas Schulze/Bongarts/Getty Images)

WWE Brisbane Live Event Results

September 16th, 2017

Brisbane, Australia

Results courtesy of PWInsider

From Sydney to Brisbane, the Raw roster put on another solid show in Australia with many of the same matches from the previous night.

Jason Jordan won a battle royal to earn IC Title shot later in the night

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa & Enzo Amore to retain Cruiserweight Championship

The Hardy Boyz defeated Cesaro & Sheamus

Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

Alexa Bliss defeated Emma, Mickie James, Nia Jax & Sasha backs to retain Raw Women’s Championship

The Miz defeated Jason Jordan to retain Intercontinental Championship

Jason Jordan, R-Truth & Dean Ambrose defeated The Miztourage

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a street fight

Braun Strowmanbray wyattBrisbaneFinn BalorRoman Reignswwe live
