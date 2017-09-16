WWE Brisbane Live Event Results (9/16): Roman Reigns Wages War With Braun Strowman, Sydney Rematches & More! (Photos)

WWE Brisbane Live Event Results

September 16th, 2017

Brisbane, Australia

Results courtesy of PWInsider

From Sydney to Brisbane, the Raw roster put on another solid show in Australia with many of the same matches from the previous night.

Jason Jordan won a battle royal to earn IC Title shot later in the night

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa & Enzo Amore to retain Cruiserweight Championship

The Hardy Boyz defeated Cesaro & Sheamus

Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

Alexa Bliss defeated Emma, Mickie James, Nia Jax & Sasha backs to retain Raw Women’s Championship

The Miz defeated Jason Jordan to retain Intercontinental Championship

Jason Jordan, R-Truth & Dean Ambrose defeated The Miztourage

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a street fight

The Hardy Boyz in action at @WWE live Brisbane! #WWEBrisbane is now trending. Join the conversation #WWEAustralia pic.twitter.com/QamEhGlfLT — WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) September 16, 2017

Hello, Brisbane.. It’s lovely to see you again. Join us at #WWEBrisbane tonight for an evening of CELEBRATION. pic.twitter.com/sdPm7o0YnS — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 16, 2017

Its a Brisbane Street Fight as Roman Reigns takes on Braun Strowman #WWEBrisbane pic.twitter.com/tWLxJcqNtl — Adam Pace (@muzza_316) September 16, 2017

Just flew into Brisbane with these 2 WARRIORS..#WWEBrisbane tonight shall be absolutely WONDERFUL! pic.twitter.com/2pte8IiaOt — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 16, 2017