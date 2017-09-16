WWE Brisbane Live Event Results (9/16): Roman Reigns Wages War With Braun Strowman, Sydney Rematches & More! (Photos)

WWE Brisbane Live Event Results
September 16th, 2017
Brisbane, Australia
Results courtesy of PWInsider
From Sydney to Brisbane, the Raw roster put on another solid show in Australia with many of the same matches from the previous night.
Jason Jordan won a battle royal to earn IC Title shot later in the night
Neville defeated Akira Tozawa & Enzo Amore to retain Cruiserweight Championship
The Hardy Boyz defeated Cesaro & Sheamus
Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt
Alexa Bliss defeated Emma, Mickie James, Nia Jax & Sasha backs to retain Raw Women’s Championship
The Miz defeated Jason Jordan to retain Intercontinental Championship
Jason Jordan, R-Truth & Dean Ambrose defeated The Miztourage
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a street fight
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?