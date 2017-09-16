WWE Osaka Live Event Results (9/16): Randy Orton vs Rusev, Kevin Owens vs AJ Styles, Asuka Appears & More! (Photos)

WWE Osaka Live Event Results
September 16th, 2017
Osaka, Japan
Results courtesy of PWInsider
The SmackDown Live roster put on a great show for the Japanese crowd in Osaka, with hometown hero Asuka making an appearance in addition to Shinsuke Nakamura.
The New Day defeated Baron Corbin & Dolph Ziggler to retain SD Live Tag Team Championships
Sami Zayn defeated Aiden English
Randy Orton defeated Rusev in a Last Man Standing match
AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens to retain United States Championship
Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan
Charlotte, Naomi & Becky Lynch (w/ Asuka) defeated Carmella, Natalya, Lana & Tamina
Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
