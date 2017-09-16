WWE Osaka Live Event Results (9/16): Randy Orton vs Rusev, Kevin Owens vs AJ Styles, Asuka Appears & More! (Photos)

WWE Osaka Live Event Results

September 16th, 2017

Osaka, Japan

Results courtesy of PWInsider

The SmackDown Live roster put on a great show for the Japanese crowd in Osaka, with hometown hero Asuka making an appearance in addition to Shinsuke Nakamura.

The New Day defeated Baron Corbin & Dolph Ziggler to retain SD Live Tag Team Championships

Sami Zayn defeated Aiden English

Randy Orton defeated Rusev in a Last Man Standing match

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens to retain United States Championship

Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

Charlotte, Naomi & Becky Lynch (w/ Asuka) defeated Carmella, Natalya, Lana & Tamina

Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura