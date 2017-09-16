WWE Superstars Have Dinner w/ NJPW Wrestlers, AJ Styles Reunites w/ Bullet Club Members in Japan (Photo & Video)

You don’t get to see the stars of WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling together very often, but this weekend some of the biggest names of both companies got together over dinner! The Smackdown Live roster happened to be in town this weekend, putting on a show at the Edion Arena in Osaka at roughly the same time as New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Destruction event in Hiroshima. Bullet Club founder Bad Luck Fale posted a photo of himself and fellow members Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa and Chase Owens reuniting with AJ Styles, who successfully led the faction to two IWGP Heavyweight Championship reigns during his time with the promotion. You can check out the photo below, as well as a video of the Smackdown roster with NJPW stars having dinner. Visible in the shot are Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka seated with Fale and the Guerrillas of Destiny, Juice Robinson (former NXT star CJ Parker) seated between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Chase Owens, Aiden English, Luke Harper and Big E. We believe AJ Styles is also sitting at another table just out of site, so who knows which stars might have shown up! Look who we ran into. .@AJStylesOrg @tangaloanjpw @realchaseowens @badboy_tamatonga #bulletClub #goodbrother pic.twitter.com/4HXZMp1Uqw — TheUnderboss (@TOKSFALE) September 15, 2017 A post shared by Berry Meijer (@dartvader_1) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT