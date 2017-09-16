WWE 24 Documentary on Bill Goldberg Still in the Works; Heading to the WWE Network This November

We finally have an update on the highly anticipated WWE 24 documentary featuring Bill Goldberg, which was first announced all the way back in March. The WWE Network exclusive special is set to air some time in November, and will focus on the WCW legend’s return to the ring at 50-years-old, winning the Universal Championship and his series with Brock Lesnar. WWE 24 is a Network exclusive series of high quality documentaries that have been well-received by fans and critics alike. The very first episode dropped in 2015 going behind the scenes of WrestleMania XXX. Other notable episodes include a look at Daniel Bryan’s unexpected retirement, Kurt Angle’s long-awaited return to WWE, the birth of the women’s revolution, and the rehabilitation of Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.