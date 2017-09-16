Global Force Wrestling has announced that this year’s annual Bound for Glory pay-per-view will take place in Canada. The company has been teasing an international announcement for the past several days, releasing teaser packages for destinations all around the world including Japan and the United Kingdom. While we don’t have any more information at this time, the company has promised to reveal the host city and more information on the upcoming event this Monday. This will be the first time since 2012 that the stars of Impact Wrestling visit our neighbors to the north, and the first time in nine years that Canada will play host to a GFW/TNA pay-per-view event. The last major event was TNA No Surrender back in 2008, featuring a triple threat main event between Samoa Joe, Kurt Angle and Christian Cage for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. While this won’t be confirmed until the official reveal on Monday, the destination that makes the most sense is Toronto, Ontario. In their touring days TNA ran house shows in the Toronto area on a semi-annual basis, frequenting smaller cities like Hamilton and Windsor. It’s also an extremely quick and easy flight for Americans looking to make the trip, especially from hub cities like Chicago and New York. It’s potentially worth noting that GFW’s current parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment is also based out of Toronto. While we will wait to tell you the city until Monday…. #BFGCanada 11.5 pic.twitter.com/KMzzRJRUTG — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 16, 2017