205 Live Superstars Face Off In UFC Video Game, UFC Fighter Cuts Bizarre ‘Promo’ Following Victory Last Night (Videos)

205 Live Superstars Face Off In UFC Video Game (Video) 205 Live superstars Tony Nese and Noam Dar recently faced off against one another on the UFC 2 video game, as seen on the UpUpDownDown. The duo have both been floundering in obscurity in the cruiserweight division, despite being two of the most talented guys on the roster.

UFC Fighter Cuts Bizarre ‘Promo’ Following Victory Last Night (Video) UFC middleweight Luke Rockhold defeated David Branch in Pittsburgh last night, with Branch submitting to the former champion due to strikes. Following the fight, however, Rockhold caused a stir by calling out Georges St-Pierre in one of the most bizarre promos in UFC history. Luke seemed to be encouraging GSP to back out of his scheduled bout against Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in November, so that the 32-year-old could take his place.

