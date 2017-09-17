Details Announced For Progress Wrestling’s Show At Wembley Arena Next September

Progress Wrestling has released some more details regarding what will be their biggest show ever next year at Wembley Arena.

The British promotion continues to grow and grow with each passing year, and at their Chapter 55 show they announced they would be putting on an event at Wembley in September 2018. Now, the company have confirmed that there will be a pre-sale tomorrow at 12pm GMT for people who are on their mailing list. If you wish to join the mailing list, click here.

