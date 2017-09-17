Eric Bischoff Offers Ed Nordholm Advice On Who He Should Hire & Put In Charge Of GFW’s Creative Team

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released, for free, this past Wednesday!
You can find a portion of Eric’s comments transcribed below.
Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes
On what he thinks of former WCW employee Keith Mitchell, who was also up for what would become the WCW President job:
Eric Bischoff Breaks Down The Pros & Cons Of John Cena’s Drug Test Failure Shot At Roman Reigns On RAW
On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing some of the past week’s top pro wrestling news stories. Including:
This episode’s “This Week In Bischoff History” features Eric taking a look back at his September 10, 1999 WCW “firing” and many of the rumors surrounding it.
Nick wraps up the show by asking Eric a variety of questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag. Some of the topics discussed include:
Here is the full audio from the GFW Media Call that is referenced in this episode:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?