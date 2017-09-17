Sami Zayn Reveals That Dream Match Happened Tonight, New Episode Of Being The Elite Released (Video)

Sami Zayn Reveals That Dream Match Happened Tonight In a tweet that came out around an hour ago, WWE superstar Sami Zayn subtly revealed that something of a dream match took place during a house show in China tonight. The match saw Zayn take on AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura & Kevin Owens in a fatal-four-way match. I made pizza with some children in China today! Oh, also, Zayn vs Styles vs Owens vs Nakamura 4-way match happened tonight (not pictured). pic.twitter.com/LAvAwFA1gz — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 17, 2017 New Episode Of Being The Elite Released (Video) The latest episode of Being The Elite, which is the YouTube series of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, has been released. Episode 71 ‘Torture’ continues the storyline of Hangman Page being missing, and even features a cameo from the one and only Dave Meltzer.

