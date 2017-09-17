WWE Shenzhen Live Event Results (9/17): Dream Fatal Four Way Match, Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton & More! (Photos)

WWE Shenzhen Live Event Results
September 17th, 2017
Shenzhen, China
Results courtesy of Rajah.com
The SmackDown Live crew continued their current tour of Asia with an impressive house show in China, which was main evented by Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.
The New Day defeated Baron Corbin & Dolph Ziggler to retain SD Live Tag Team Championships
Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan
Boa defeated Aiden English
John Cena defeated Rusev
Charlotte, Becky Lynch & Naomi (w/ Asuka) defeated Tamina, Natalya, Carmella & Lana
AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura to retain United States Championship
Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match to retain WWE Championship
AJ Stylesjinder mahalKevin Owenslive eventRandy Ortonsami zaynShenzhenShinsuke Nakamurasmackdown-liveWWEHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?