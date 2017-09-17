WWE Shenzhen Live Event Results (9/17): Dream Fatal Four Way Match, Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton & More! (Photos)

WWE Shenzhen Live Event Results

September 17th, 2017

Shenzhen, China

Results courtesy of Rajah.com

The SmackDown Live crew continued their current tour of Asia with an impressive house show in China, which was main evented by Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.

The New Day defeated Baron Corbin & Dolph Ziggler to retain SD Live Tag Team Championships

Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

Boa defeated Aiden English

John Cena defeated Rusev

Charlotte, Becky Lynch & Naomi (w/ Asuka) defeated Tamina, Natalya, Carmella & Lana

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura to retain United States Championship

Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match to retain WWE Championship