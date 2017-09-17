MYC Competitor Kairi Sane Features On Canvas 2 Canvas, Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan Remember Connor The Crusher (Videos)

MYC Competitor Kairi Sane Features On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)

Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane features on the latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas, with Rob Schamberger perfectly reconstructing her famous elbow that took her all the way to the final. Sane is expected to be the next breakout star for the company down in NXT, before eventually being called up to the main roster.



Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan Remember Connor The Crusher (Video)

Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan have today remembered Connor The Crusher, also known as Connor Michalek. The youngster inspired many superstars in the back during his many appearances with WWE, but he was particularly close with former world champion Bryan.

