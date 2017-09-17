WWE Possibly Bringing Back More WCW-Named Pay-Per-Views In The Near Future

Fans of WCW could be re-introduced to some events that had memorable moments, but now under the WWE umbrella. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE is mulling over the decision to bring nostalgic WCW-themed pay-per-views in the near future.

The decision to use old WCW labels is expected to occur for upcoming live events and specials sooner than later. Moreover, it could even be used to add more buzz to Raw and SmackDown shows. For a number of years, there has been discussion of bringing back the War Games match to be aired on WWE television.

WWE has previously selected WCW names for events, as they used the Great American Bash name from 2004-2008, before renaming it The Bash in 2009. The name would return in 2012 as a SmackDown-exclusive special, and featured matches such as Jim Duggan, Sgt. Slaughter, and Santino Marella defeating Drew McIntrye, Hunico, and Camacho, as well as Zack Ryder last eliminating Kane in a 20-man battle royal to determine who the guest General Manager was going to be the following week.

You can view the battle royal below.