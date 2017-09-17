WWE Hall of Famer, Legendary Manager and Commentator Bobby Heenan Dies At 73

Viewed by many wrestlers and fans as the greatest manager of all time, Bobby Heenan has passed away at the age of 73.
Although starting off as a wrestler, Heenan would find his greatest success while managing in AWA and WWE, leading names such as Andre the Giant, Nick Bockwinkel, and Ric Flair to World Championships, as well as managing a host of other WWE Hall of Famers, including “Ravishing” Rick Rude, “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, Harley Race, “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig, and Big John Studd. Heenan’s illustrious career would lead to being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.
Jim Ross broke the news of Heenan’s passing.
Vince McMahon, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Sean Mooney, and many others also commented on Heenan’s passing.
Here is the video of Heenan preparing for Ric Flair’s WWE debut.
Here is a video of Heenan warning Curt Hennig of the debut of The Narcissist, as well as one of many attempts to try to get into the arena for the first episode of Monday Night Raw.
