WWE Hall of Famer, Legendary Manager and Commentator Bobby Heenan Dies At 73

Viewed by many wrestlers and fans as the greatest manager of all time, Bobby Heenan has passed away at the age of 73.

Although starting off as a wrestler, Heenan would find his greatest success while managing in AWA and WWE, leading names such as Andre the Giant, Nick Bockwinkel, and Ric Flair to World Championships, as well as managing a host of other WWE Hall of Famers, including “Ravishing” Rick Rude, “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, Harley Race, “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig, and Big John Studd. Heenan’s illustrious career would lead to being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

Jim Ross broke the news of Heenan’s passing.

The news of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's passing today gutted me. I loved our time together. No one ever did it better than the Wease. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 17, 2017

Vince McMahon, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Sean Mooney, and many others also commented on Heenan’s passing.

One of the greatest managers and announcers in WWE history. Our thoughts are with the Heenan family. pic.twitter.com/r9A3IJlSoP — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 18, 2017

Bobby Heenan… The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 17, 2017

Worked with Bobby Heenan from 1980 until my career ended,learned new things from him ever single day,love u my brother rip. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 17, 2017

Such sad news. So grateful to have worked with wrestling's clown prince. He did it all and no one did it better. RIP Bobby Heenan pic.twitter.com/wku2notF2H — Sean Mooney (@SeanMooneyWho) September 17, 2017

Today we lost one of our legends. Im just happy the last words I said to him were, "I love you Bobby." RIP Bobby Heenan pic.twitter.com/ofqi6IJguD — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) September 17, 2017

Just heard the news about #BobbyHeenan deeply saddened. My thoughts are with Cindy and Jess. The Brain made Nitro the smash hit it was. — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) September 17, 2017

Hard to find words. R.I.P. Bobby Heenan. He was a father, brother, mentor and friend to me. Talent personified. I will miss you my friend pic.twitter.com/cVf9RTkVZj — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) September 17, 2017

I just heard @JRsBBQ tweet the one & only @BobbyHeenan_ passed. Bobby named The Diamond Cutter💎 Thank Brother I'm eternally Grateful❤️ DDP — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) September 17, 2017

Bobby Heenan was a friend of mine and he will be sadly missed! Rest In Peace Brother until I see you again! #heaven #BTFBB #WWE — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) September 17, 2017

Here is the video of Heenan preparing for Ric Flair’s WWE debut.

Here is a video of Heenan warning Curt Hennig of the debut of The Narcissist, as well as one of many attempts to try to get into the arena for the first episode of Monday Night Raw.