Former ROH Champion & TNA Superstar Davey Richards to Undergo Knee Surgery, Cancels All Remaining Bookings For 2017

Former ROH World Champion and five-time TNA tag team champion Davey Richards has announced the cancellation of all his upcoming bookings for the remainder of 2017. The “Lone Wolf” will be having knee surgery to address nagging issues that have been plaguing him for over a decade.
The following is a statement Richards released via his official Twitter account:
Richards (34) has been wrestling since 2004 and has worked all around the world as both a dominant singles performer and tag team expert. He and long-time partner/rival Eddie Edwards have won nine sets of tag team championships, including several for both Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling. He is also a former two-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight tag champion alongside Rocky Romero.
Richards announced earlier this year that he would be leaving GFW to focus on his last few years in medical school. He has been a trained paramedic for many years, and on top of his duties as a new father, the wrestler has also juggled a full-time job as a firefighter paramedic, while going to school and maintaining an active pro wrestling schedule.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?