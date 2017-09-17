Former ROH Champion & TNA Superstar Davey Richards to Undergo Knee Surgery, Cancels All Remaining Bookings For 2017

Former ROH World Champion and five-time TNA tag team champion Davey Richards has announced the cancellation of all his upcoming bookings for the remainder of 2017. The “Lone Wolf” will be having knee surgery to address nagging issues that have been plaguing him for over a decade. The following is a statement Richards released via his official Twitter account: “I can’t apologize enough to everyone but I have to cancel my remaining bookings for 2017. I am going to need surgery on [my] right knee. I’ve always been someone who has bore my heart inside of the ring and “kept it real” with the fans. I’ve been known to, as you call it, “no show” events. Truth is (no excuse) I’ve been battling knee issues since 2006 when I tore my knee the night before my first ROH match. Cortisone shots, anti-inflammatory drugs, Stem Cell therapy, hyperbaric chambers, etc. have kept me able to perform this long, but not anymore. “I’ve given my life to wrestling since I was 10 and honestly if all I have is a bum knee I am thankful. But I refuse to let it end like this. I’m going to take the proper time off [to] get the correct surgery and rehab. I hope to return to make good on the events I haven’t been able to perform at [because] of my knee. I always prided myself on being a wrestler’s wrestle and if I couldn’t give you [100 percent] I didn’t want to waste your time. Perhaps foolish pride. But that’s me. Anyways – thank you for reading. I love you all and love this great sport and hope to return to it and give you your money’s worth. Thank you.” Richards (34) has been wrestling since 2004 and has worked all around the world as both a dominant singles performer and tag team expert. He and long-time partner/rival Eddie Edwards have won nine sets of tag team championships, including several for both Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling. He is also a former two-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight tag champion alongside Rocky Romero. Richards announced earlier this year that he would be leaving GFW to focus on his last few years in medical school. He has been a trained paramedic for many years, and on top of his duties as a new father, the wrestler has also juggled a full-time job as a firefighter paramedic, while going to school and maintaining an active pro wrestling schedule.