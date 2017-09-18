McMahon Family, Triple H, Ric Flair & Dozens More Share Thoughts on the Passing of Bobby Heenan, Relieve Classic “Brain” WWF Raw Moment (Video)

In the wake of legendary pro wrestling manager and announcer Bobby Heenan passing away this Sunday, WWE has uploaded a few classic moments featuring the iconic personality on YouTube. Check out the video above, featuring one of his most famous moments attempting to gain entrance to the very first episode of WWF Monday Night Raw.

Heenan was one of the most beloved characters in all of pro wrestling history, and his influence has spread to literally every corner of the business over the last five decades. Everyone from the McMahon family and Triple H to WWE Hall of Famers, current day performers and legends have shared their thoughts and memories of “The Brain” via social media.

RIP Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. A true iconic figure of our industry. God bless you and your family. — Abyss (@TherealAbyss) September 17, 2017

Aww man. #RIPBobbyHeenan this one hurts — Caleb Konley (@calebkonley) September 17, 2017

From all of us, thoughts and prayers to the family of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. #RIP — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 17, 2017

Without him, there is no me. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 17, 2017

Our thoughts go out to the family of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. No manager or commentator was ever better at entertaining us humanoids. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 17, 2017

One of the greatest managers and announcers in WWE history. Our thoughts are with the Heenan family. pic.twitter.com/r9A3IJlSoP — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 18, 2017

So sad to learn about the passing of #BobbyTheBrainHeenan. He had a skill set like none other and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/HcT5da92SY — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) September 18, 2017

RIP Mr Heenan, your mark on this business is one of a kind. — Devil’s Blood (@WWEAleister) September 17, 2017

The incomparable. Rest In Peace, ‘Brain’. pic.twitter.com/YMLJPs5cxp — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) September 17, 2017

My Sincere Prayers and condolences out to the Family and Friends of @WWE Great #BobbyHeenan Truly a One of a kind Talent #RIPBobbyTheBrain — Titus O’Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) September 18, 2017

One of the main reasons I grew up loving wrestling and the WWE. An absolute legend. Thank u for the memories fella. #RIPBobbyTheBrainHeenan — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) September 18, 2017

“If you’re poor and you do something stupid, you’re nuts. If you’re rich and do something stupid, you’re eccentric.” – Bobby Heenan R.I.P. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) September 18, 2017

This hit me hard. #RIPBobbyHeenan — Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) September 18, 2017

Crushed at the news that Bobby “The Brain” Heenan has passed away. https://t.co/HhxKqo8PAe.EVER. #RIPBobbyHeenan — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) September 18, 2017

We all have so many great memories of Bobby Heenan-whether ringside or on commentary. Either way he was simply the best — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) September 18, 2017

Saddened to hear of the passing of Bobby Heenan. “The Brain” did it all in the biz, in the most entertaining ways possible. #RIPBobbyHeenan — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 18, 2017

I will always appreciate the short time I had with Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. It was truly an honor #RIPBobbyHeenan pic.twitter.com/wkpINiJIFl — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) September 17, 2017

RIP Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. Thanks for gracing us humanoids with your unmatched talent for so many years.. Nobody did it better. Nobody. — Jay ‘Christian’ Reso (@Christian4Peeps) September 17, 2017

RIP Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. He was one of the greatest mananagers in the history of our business! — Howard Finkel (@howardfinkel) September 17, 2017

“I don’t look at myself as a hero or smart person. I have a seventh-grade education, but I’ve had a lot of fun.”-#RIPBobbyTheBrainHeenan pic.twitter.com/YwZcMpSOAt — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 17, 2017

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. I was truly blessed to know him. RIP my friend! — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) September 17, 2017

Bobby Heenan… The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 17, 2017

The news of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan’s passing today gutted me. I loved our time together. No one ever did it better than the Wease. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 17, 2017

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Bobby “The Brain ” Heenan.I was fortunate to work, laugh and learn from him.A great man. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) September 17, 2017

Bobby Heenan was great at all that he did

Manager

Wrestler

Announcer

Host

The Brain

Weasel

Celebrate his life on @WWENetwork

1 of a kind pic.twitter.com/RdcVzUCmK4 — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) September 17, 2017

Bobby Heenan died today and it has left me very sad. He was the best of the best in the biz and a friend. RIP Bobby. Praying for you Cindy pic.twitter.com/T8wuFAYuST — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) September 17, 2017

Hearing of the passing of Bobby Heenan certainly brings sadness, but, being blessed to witness his genius 1st hand, also brings a smile, RIP — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) September 17, 2017

Today we lost one of our legends. Im just happy the last words I said to him were, “I love you Bobby.” RIP Bobby Heenan pic.twitter.com/ofqi6IJguD — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) September 17, 2017

(1/3) When I was younger I got to sit on the set and watch Bobby Heenan write jokes to the PAs on a whiteboard, got the biggest kick outta’ — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 18, 2017

(2/3) it. Nobody can touch him…ever. He’s the Babe Ruth of managers. He made my generations childhood so much fun. I’m tuning into the — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 18, 2017