McMahon Family, Triple H, Ric Flair & Dozens More Share Thoughts on the Passing of Bobby Heenan, Relieve Classic “Brain” WWF Raw Moment (Video)

In the wake of legendary pro wrestling manager and announcer Bobby Heenan passing away this Sunday, WWE has uploaded a few classic moments featuring the iconic personality on YouTube. Check out the video above, featuring one of his most famous moments attempting to gain entrance to the very first episode of WWF Monday Night Raw.
Heenan was one of the most beloved characters in all of pro wrestling history, and his influence has spread to literally every corner of the business over the last five decades. Everyone from the McMahon family and Triple H to WWE Hall of Famers, current day performers and legends have shared their thoughts and memories of “The Brain” via social media.
