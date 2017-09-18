Mae Young Classic Competitor Princesa Sugehit Unmasked During CMLL Aniversario Event, Toni Storm Wins Big International Tournament

Princesa Sugehit Unmasked in Mexico Lucha libre veteran Princesa Sugehit, who American fans may recognize from her performance in this year’s WWE Mae Young Classic, was unmasked during this past weekend’s CMLL 84th Aniversario event in Mexico City. Sugehit lost a mask vs. mask bout to rival Zeuxis in one of two main events of the night, becoming the first woman ever forced to unmask in the history of the long-running CMLL anniversary show. She revealed that her name is Ernestina Sugehit Salazar Martinez, a 37-year-old luchadora with more than 20 years experience in the business. Toni Storm Wins Big in Japan Speaking of Mae Young Classic stars, Toni Storm was recently crowned the winner of this year’s Five Star Grand Prix tournament for the Stardom promotion in Japan. The 26-year-old New Zealand star was a semi-finalist in the MYC on the WWE Network, losing to eventual tournament winner Kairi Sane. She then flew to Japan to participate in this year’s Five Star Grand Prix, a round robin series similar to New Japan Pro Wrestling’s annual G1 Climax, but exclusively made up of women’s wrestlers. Also participating were fellow Mae Young Classic participants Piper Niven and Kay Lee Ray, as well as Mandy Leon, Xia Brookside and Io Shirai, who came very close to signing a full-time deal with WWE earlier this year.