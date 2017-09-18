Nikki Bella Debuts On Dancing w/ The Stars Tonight, Baron Corbin Puts AJ Styles On Notice (Video), Jim Cornette’s Birthday

Nikki Bella Debuts On Dancing w/ The Stars Tonight

The newest season of Dancing With The Stars debuts tonight at 8/7c on ABC.

This season features WWE’s Nikki Bella competing against twelve other celebrities for the coveted mirror ball trophy that is bequeathed at the end of each season.

You can find more details on the full cast of celebrities competing this season by clicking HERE

Released: Latest Odds On Nikki Bella Winning Dancing With The Stars

Baron Corbin Puts AJ Styles On Notice

WWE has released the following video via their Instagram page featuring Baron Corbin putting AJ Styles on notice ahead of their US Title match tomorrow night on Smackdown Live:

@baroncorbinwwe has put @ajstylesp1 on notice ahead of their confrontation for the #SDLive #USTitle! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 17, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

Jim Cornette’s Birthday

Yesterday was the 56th birthday of legendary pro wrestling manager Jim Cornette!