Nikki Bella Debuts On Dancing w/ The Stars Tonight, Baron Corbin Puts AJ Styles On Notice (Video), Jim Cornette’s Birthday

Nikki Bella Debuts On Dancing w/ The Stars Tonight
The newest season of Dancing With The Stars debuts tonight at 8/7c on ABC.
This season features WWE’s Nikki Bella competing against twelve other celebrities for the coveted mirror ball trophy that is bequeathed at the end of each season.
You can find more details on the full cast of celebrities competing this season by clicking HERE
Released: Latest Odds On Nikki Bella Winning Dancing With The Stars
Baron Corbin Puts AJ Styles On Notice
WWE has released the following video via their Instagram page featuring Baron Corbin putting AJ Styles on notice ahead of their US Title match tomorrow night on Smackdown Live:
Jim Cornette’s Birthday
Yesterday was the 56th birthday of legendary pro wrestling manager Jim Cornette!
