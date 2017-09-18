WWE RAW Preview: Nia Jax Takes On Alexa Bliss, Will Cena Or Reigns Get The Final Word?, Strowman Shows No Mercy, Enzo Gets Even w/ Miz?, More

WWE.com has put up their official WWE Monday Night RAW Preview.

Tonight’s episode of RAW will be live from San Jose, CA

Below are the Quick Hits they are looking at going in to tonight’s episode:

As always, WZ will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of WWE Raw beginning tonight at 8pm EST so be sure to join us then!

On Nia Jax taking on Alexa Bliss:

Ever since Nia Jax dropped Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss moments after “The Goddess of WWE” reclaimed her title from Sasha Banks, the WWE Universe has been clamoring for a one-one-one match between the two former friends, and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle was more than happy to oblige. Six nights before Jax, Sasha Banks and Emma challenge Alexa in a Fatal 4-Way Match at WWE No Mercy, Nia squares off with Little Miss Bliss one-on-one on Raw. Can Jax shake Alexa’s confidence before next Sunday’s title match?

On whether John Cena or Roman Reigns will get the final word in before No Mercy:

John Cena and Roman Reigns’ microphone battles have gotten more intense each week since The Cenation Leader arrived on Raw to test Roman Reigns’ mettle, and a heated confrontation six nights before their anticipated dream match at WWE No Mercy seems inevitable. Although Cena seems to have the upper hand in terms of verbal warfare heading into this week’s Raw, live in San Jose, The Big Dog could be saving his most cutting remarks for last.

WrestleZone’s RAW Rebellion will be released later tonight via Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com and on WrestleZone Radio on iTunes.