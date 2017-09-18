Greensboro Coliseum Announces WWE Officially Resurrecting Starrcade; Two Steel Cage Main Events, Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Hardy Boyz, More

Nick Hausman
The Greensboro Coliseum posted the following just now:

Here is the full announced card for the return of Starrcade:

WWE Championship Steel Cage Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs WWE Champion Jinder Mahal w/ The Singh Brothers

Smackdown Women’s Championship Steel Cage Match
North Carolina’s own Charlotte Flair vs Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya

United States Championship Triple Threat Match
United States Champion AJ Styles vs Baron Corbin vs Rusev

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Texas Tornado Tag Match
Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs The Usos

Grudge Match
Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens

Bobby Roode vs Dolph Ziggler

Plus, The Hardy Boyz, Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Ricky Steamboat and Many More!

