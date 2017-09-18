Greensboro Coliseum Announces WWE Officially Resurrecting Starrcade; Two Steel Cage Main Events, Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Hardy Boyz, More

The Greensboro Coliseum posted the following just now:
Here is the full announced card for the return of Starrcade:
WWE Championship Steel Cage Match
Smackdown Women’s Championship Steel Cage Match
United States Championship Triple Threat Match
Smackdown Tag Team Championship Texas Tornado Tag Match
Grudge Match
Plus, The Hardy Boyz, Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Ricky Steamboat and Many More!
AJ StylesBaron Corbinbobby roodeCharlottedolph zigglerjinder mahalKevin Owensnatalyaricky steamboatrock-n-roll-expressRusevsami zaynShinsuke Nakamurathe hardy boyzthe new dayThe Usos