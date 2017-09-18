Greensboro Coliseum Announces WWE Officially Resurrecting Starrcade; Two Steel Cage Main Events, Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Hardy Boyz, More

The Greensboro Coliseum posted the following just now:

.@WWE LIVE STARRCADE is back on 11/25 for the first time in two decades with double steel cage match main events! Check out the lineup below pic.twitter.com/IBApHh6pMk — Greensboro Coliseum (@Gbocoliseum) September 18, 2017

Here is the full announced card for the return of Starrcade:

WWE Championship Steel Cage Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs WWE Champion Jinder Mahal w/ The Singh Brothers

Smackdown Women’s Championship Steel Cage Match

North Carolina’s own Charlotte Flair vs Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya

United States Championship Triple Threat Match

United States Champion AJ Styles vs Baron Corbin vs Rusev

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Texas Tornado Tag Match

Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs The Usos

Grudge Match

Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens

Bobby Roode vs Dolph Ziggler

Plus, The Hardy Boyz, Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Ricky Steamboat and Many More!